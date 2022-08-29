Wider Yachts announces partnership with MarineMax

Wider Yachts and MarineMax have recently cemented a partnership, making the American dealer the exclusive North American distributor for Wider’s production line of catamarans.

Wider’s catamaran division already has five units of the new WiderCat92 underway, all primed to splash in 2023 and 2024 — two of them for the American market. All of the models will have the Wider Serial Hybrid Propulsion System, which makes them highly efficient and eco-friendly. Importantly, distribution of the catamaran division at Wider will be separate from the company’s superyacht division, which includes the recently unveiled full-custom project Moonflower 72.

“We are thrilled to be working with MarineMax,” said Marcello Maggi, who heads up W-Fin Sarl, the holding Company that owns 100% of Wider equity. “Their vast network of dealerships and deep experience with yachting and yachtsmen is unsurpassed in the American market. We believe that MarineMax will be able to make Wider a household name among American boaters. Furthermore, we were very impressed by MarineMax’s service capabilities as well as their aftercare, including after-sales assistance and spare-part services. We are confident that MarineMax will keep our catamarans running smoothly, and our customers happy, for many years to come.”

“Wider's cutting-edge technologies and luxurious Italian design style strengthen our ability to provide the best customer experience to boat and yacht owners around the world," MarineMax Chief Revenue Officer Chuck Cashman commented. "Their unique offering fits perfectly in our brand lineup, and I know our customers, and team members for that matter, will be excited to get some hands-on interactions with the new WiderCat 92.”