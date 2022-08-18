Rollick makes Inc. 5000 annual list

Inc. Magazine places Rollick at no. 1,040 overall and no. 136 in software on its 2022 Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Rollick’s three-year revenue growth was 620%.

“Building one of the fastest growing companies at any time in history is a remarkable achievement but doing so during these past few years is a testament to the team’s hard work and smart planning,” said Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. “We are driven by a passion to make the outdoor recreation vehicle shopping experience better for manufacturers, dealers, and customers and we’re committed to continuing our technology leadership in this space.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Rollick is a customer engagement technology provider for the recreation industry. Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the powersports, RV, and marine industries. The company has built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network.