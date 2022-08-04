TowBoatUS opens Upper Rappahannock location

An underserved portion of the Rappahannock River now has professional 24/7 on-water towing and assistance coverage with the opening of TowBoatUS Upper Rappahannock. “We can now respond faster to a vessel breakdown than we could have from our Gwynn’s Island or Reedville TowBoatUS locations,” says Capt. Chris Parker, who operates the three in addition to TowBoatUS Crisfield on Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore.

All four locations are part of nationwide network of more than 300 TowBoatUS “ports,” providing routine on-water assistance including towing, battery jumps, fuel drop-offs and soft ungroundings. Across the country, the towing service responds to around 90,000 requests for assistance each year.

Much like an auto club for recreational boat owners, Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) offers on-water Unlimited Towing Memberships for saltwater boaters and anglers for $165 per year. Other benefits BoatUS includes are discounts on transient slips and fuel, exclusive savings from national partners, a subscription to BoatUS Magazine and free DSC-VHF radio registration.

The company’s response vessel, recognized by its bright red hull with “TowBoatUS” in white letters on each side, is stationed at Whelan’s Marina in Farnham. The company’s captains are also U.S. Coast Guard licensed.

Separate from BoatUS on-water towing services, TowBoatUS Upper Rappahannock offers boat salvage, environmental remediation, dive and crew boat services.