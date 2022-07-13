National Powersport Auctions expand RV and marine services nationwide

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has expanded its designated recreational vehicles and marine services across the nation and is now NPA RV+Marine.

“NPA is excited about broadening our remarketing services to RV and Marine lenders and dealers. We are taking our proven system and evolving it for RV and Marine inventory,” said Jim Woodruff, NPA CEO. The NPA RV+Marine remarketing business will offer the same suite of services as their powersports group. NPA’s dedicated RV and Marine team specialize in valuations, logistics, reconditioning, and selling options across the United States.

NPA’s recently finalized construction of a 140,000 square-foot Florida facility. In addition to the warehouse, NPA hired Matt Amata as Vice President of NPA’s RV and Marine Sales. Amata will be responsible for the growth and expansion of NPA’s RV and Marine business nationwide.

Amata has served as President of National Liquidators for the last decade. “NPA’s values, integrity, investments in infrastructure, technology, training, and unparalleled customer service have consistently set them apart as leaders in the industry. While NPA has been present in the RV and Marine space for over two decades, they are committing all the resources needed to grow and expand this market. I am thrilled to lead that charge,” he said.