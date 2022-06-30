Chaparral Boats announces expanded role for Mike Fafard

Buck Pegg, Founder of Chaparral Boats, recently announced the expanded role of Mike Fafard, currently Chaparral and Robalo’s senior vice president of engineering and design to include senior vice president of manufacturing. Buck Pegg will continue as executive vice president of Chaparral and Robalo Boats with oversight responsibilities for all operations.

Mike Fafard joined the company in 2005 as the head of engineering and design. He has a tenured career in the marine industry that has spanned more than 30 years.

Mike will now lead the manufacturing operations with a team comprised of more than 700 employees.

According to Buck Pegg, “Mike has exhibited the talent, passion and strong work ethic to expand his role and further the critical integration of engineering and manufacturing. I am confident in his abilities to lead both teams. With his strong character, respect for the employees, exemplary work ethic and passion for the brands, I am confident in Mike’s ability to successfully lead Chaparral and Robalo well into the future.”

Mike Fafard commented, “I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to lead both the manufacturing and engineering teams at Chaparral and Robalo Boats. These iconic brands have an exceptional tradition of quality, innovation, and product design and together, with our talented people, we will continue this clear and focused mission.”