Boating Industry names 2022 Women Making Waves

Boating Industry named the 2022 Women Making Waves with yesterday's launch of the June/July issue.

Entering its fifth year in 2022, Boating Industry’s Women Making Waves program recognizes a multitude of women in the recreational boating industry who have made and continue to make great contributions to its success, propel its growth and lead their organizations and peers into the future.

Each year, Boating Industry has received an increasing amount of nominations — with more than 120 nominations coming in for the 2022 program — from individuals across all segments of the industry vying to support and shine a spotlight on female leaders across the board.

In an effort to further elevate the Women Making Waves program, as of 2022, the program is now a part of Boating Industry’s Top 100 Awards – a level of achievement honoring the best of the best of the entire recreational boating industry.

“There is such a large and continuously growing number women doing incredible work in our industry that the pages of the magazine simply don’t provide enough space to honor each and every one,” Boating Industry editor-in-chief Adam Quandt said of this year’s June/July issue, which is entirely dedicated to women in the marine industry. “However, the women named in the Women Making Waves Class of 2022 have given everything they have and more to the marine industry and have accomplished so much, with a pledge to continue pushing the industry forward.”

You can read all about the 2022 Women Making Waves and other amazing women from the recreational boating industry in the June/July issue of Boating Industry, found here.