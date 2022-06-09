Boatsetter launches Boatsetter Academy, expands on-water experiences

In time for National Fishing and Boating Week June 4-12, Boatsetter, a peer-to-peer boat rental platform in the U.S., announced it has more than 50,000 boat listings available for rent in more than 700 locations.

Since commercially launching in 2014, Boatsetter has grown steadily in support of its mission to provide boating and on-the-water experiences for everyone, everywhere. Through its simple online platform and mobile applications, the company connects qualified renters, local boat owners, and licensed captains. Anyone from boat enthusiasts, fishing enthusiasts or first-time boaters can find a boat to meet their needs and budget, with or without a captain. Currently the company has the most diverse and highest quality inventory of boats for rent with more than 20,000 makes and models—including all different styles and sizes, with the smallest boat for rent measuring just 8 feet in length, to the largest at 895 feet.

More than one million people have enjoyed getting out on the water thanks to Boatsetter. National Fishing and Boating Week, which was founded by former president George W. Bush in 2002, encourages Americans to explore the countless lakes and rivers nationwide. In the last six months, Boatsetter has seen increased interest in some of the country’s most popular lake locations, such as Lake Tahoe, Lake of the Ozarks, Lake Travis, and Lake Havasu. The number of fishing boats and fishing charters listed on Boatsetter has also increased 140% year-over-year, with 93% growth in the aluminum fishing boat category (primarily used in freshwater locations).

“Our goal is to provide incredible on-the-water experiences, so boaters and non-boaters alike can enjoy a better and healthier lifestyle, and that includes fishing,” said Boatsetter CEO Jackie Baumgarten. “We want to share our love for the water and the boating lifestyle with local communities across the nation. Boating as a recreational leisure activity has always presented a number of obstacles that prevent people from getting out on the water—from cost and water access to inexperience and safety concerns. We’re taking every step we can to help break down those barriers to entry.”

As a champion to make on-water experiences more accessible for all, the company has launched Boatsetter Academy, a first-of-its kind, free beginner’s boating course, dedicated to teaching new boaters about the fundamentals of operating a boat.

“The launch of Boatsetter Academy continues to strengthen our growing community of boaters,” said Boatsetter’s Head of Content Kim Koditek, who also serves on the Sea Tow Foundation Boating Safety Advisory Council. “It provides a safe space and opportunity for anyone interested to get out on the water and gain a new level of comfort onboard, and feel more confident in renting or operating their own boat in the future.”

This complimentary two-hour, hands-on experience is designed for first time boaters to build confidence and gain familiarity with the basics of boating. Participants will take the helm for the first time, with support and guidance from a United States Coast Guard Certified Captain, providing expert instruction on proper boating techniques and how to actually operate a vessel—putting into practice immediately what participants are learning.