Propspeed Foulfree topcoat endorsed by Garmin

Propspeed has announced that Garmin has endorsed its Propspeed Foulfree foul-release coating system.

“We are proud to have worked closely with Garmin engineers to ensure compatibility with and maximum performance from their transducers,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “Garmin sonar systems are some of the most popular choices for anglers and we are confident that Foulfree will ensure peak performance throughout the season.”

“Garmin has been at the forefront of sonar technology and innovation for over 10 years,” said Jarrod Seymour, vice president, Marine Segment lead, Garmin. “Our CHIRP, DownVü, SideVü transducers and LiveScope sonar systems deliver clarity and target separation unrivaled in the industry. The updated Foulfree product is the best way to keep our transducers free of marine growth and at peak performance.”

Foulfree is designed specifically to protect transducers from marine growth. The Foulfree Clear Coat is a non-toxic topcoat which forms a slick outer layer that marine growth cannot adhere to, meant to keep the transducer surface clean and clear.