RBFF hosts female writers for Take Me Fishing experience

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of National Fishing & Boating Week, a diverse group of female writers will join the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) for a Take Me Fishing boating and fishing experience happening June 7 – 10 in Seattle, Wash.

"Our goal is to provide media with an opportunity to experience first-hand all the joys fishing and boating have to offer," said RBFF senior vice president of marketing and communications, Stephanie Vatalaro. "Female participation in fishing is at its highest level on record, yet women are dropping out of the activity at a very high rate, largely because they don’t see themselves in it. We hope to change that perception.”

The event includes:

A salmon fishing trip where representatives from the Washington DFW will be on hand showing conservation work done in the Puget Sound to maintain a healthy fish population and clean waterways.

A boat cruise of Lake Washington provided by Yamaha, Lynwood Motoplex, and Woodmark Waterfront Adventures.

A fly-fishing experience on the Puget Sound.

"It's such an honor to be part of this Women Making Waves event. Fishing has played a significant role in my life, and I cannot wait to share the fun of fishing with the women joining us on the trip,” said Ashley Nichole Lewis, better known online and in the fishing world as Bad Ash Outdoors.