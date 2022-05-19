Scania USA appoints Jorg Franzke president

Scania has announced Jorg Franzke has been appointed President of Scania U.S.A., Inc. effective May 16th, 2022. Franzke succeeds Håkan Sterner, who will move back to Sweden after five years at Scania U.S.A.

In this position, Franzke will be responsible for Scania U.S.A.’s operations. He has been working for Scania since 1995 in various positions such as Services, Truck Sales, R&D, Network Development and Quality Management. For the last 10 years, Franzke has been the Head of Power Solutions at Scania Germany.

Franzke will be moving from Frankfort, Germany where he lived with his wife, son, and two daughters. He will reside with his wife in San Antonio, Texas, Scania U.S.A.’s Headquarters.