NMMA announces Customer Satisfaction Index awards

The NMMA today announced boat dealer recipients of the 2021 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards. The 2021 CSI Awards honor 942 boat dealers for customer satisfaction excellence in sales and 916 boat dealers for excellence in continued service.

For the sixth consecutive year, NMMA is using dealer satisfaction data collected through the Marine Industry CSI program to recognize boat dealers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvements to better serve their customers.

“Marine dealers play a critical role in attracting consumers into boating by delivering an outstanding sales experience, and more importantly, retaining boaters by ensuring we as an industry exceed the expectations of ongoing and superior customer service,” said Robert Newsome, senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “We applaud the 2021 CSI Award boat dealer recipients for continuously raising the bar of what it means to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction.”

The 2021 CSI Award dealer recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year. Data is collected as part of a survey of customers who purchased a new boat between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 175,000 customers.