ABC 2022 officially kicks off

The NMMA has announced that the American Boating Congress will be held in-person for 2022

The recreational boating industry’s annual advocacy event, the 2022 American Boating Congress (ABC), has kicked off in Washington, D.C. with full programming beginning today, Thursday, May 12 at 8 a.m.

The NMMA is welcoming over 200 industry stakeholders to this year’s American Boating Congress, many of which will head to Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with members of Congress and their staff to advocate in-person on behalf of the recreational boating industry and drive its policy agenda forward.

Attendees will hear from a variety of impactful speakers over the course of three days, including senior economic Curtis Dubay from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and renowned political analyst Charlie Cook, founder of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. A line up of members of Congress speaking at this year’s ABC include:

Senator Todd Young (R-IN)

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI-12)

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC-01)

Representative Brian Mast (R-FL-18)

Representative James Comer (R-KY-01)

Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI-08)

Representative John Garamendi (D-CA-03)

A full schedule of events may be accessed here.

The 2022 American Boating Congress program may be accessed here.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to follow along on the NMMA’s Twitter and LinkedIn channels, as well as use the hashtag #BoatingMeansBusiness in their personal and company posts.

This year’s sponsors include Brunswick, Mercury, MarineMax, Yamaha, Correct Craft, Prince William Marine, BRP and Evinrude, Indmar, Volvo Penta, Group Beneteau, Suzuki, BoatUS, Dometic, Boating Industry, Torqeedo, Center for Sportfishing Policy, Water Sports Industry Association, Soundings Trade Only, Suntex, Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, Chaparral, Marine Concepts, International Yacht Brokers Association, Boats Group, Northpoint Lenders, Midwest Industries, Stingray, MG+M, and Transhield.

This year’s Co-Hosts include Michigan Boating Industries Association, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, Recreational Fishing Alliance, Marine Trades Association of New Jersey, Marine Industries Association of South Florida, Association of Marina Industries, American Sportfishing Association, and Northwest Marine Trade Association.