Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers becomes INSHARP certified

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit announced Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers (YPPI) of Indianapolis is a certified participant in the Indiana Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (INSHARP).

YPPI is now part of a select group of employers that received INSHARP Certification by exceeding occupational safety and health expectations and demonstrating a commitment to the well-being of workers in the Hoosier state.

“Ensuring the safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Bill Boehman, Vice President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “This special certification underscores our unwavering commitment to providing a safe work environment.”

Administered by the Indiana Department of Labor’s INSafe division, the INSHARP program is part of the federal Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program. It serves to give recognition and support to Hoosier businesses with exemplary safety and health programs. Currently, there are 50 INSHARP sites statewide.

“It’s great to welcome YPPI into the INSHARP family,” said Joe Hoage, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor. “By taking the lead with safety, it shows the company is committed to not only making quality products but providing a safe work environment for its Hoosier employees.”