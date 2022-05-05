USWC sponsors 4th annual ELEVATE Summit

Boating Industry is returning to Orlando this November 14-16 for the 4th Annual ELEVATE Summit Conference and we are pleased to announce that United States Warranty Corporation (USWC) is returning as a title sponsor.

“Yes, USWC is back as a sponsor,” stated Patty Emser, vice president, marketing and communications, United States Warranty Corporation. “ELEVATE allows our family-owned service contract company to interface with our fellow boating partners. Over the last few years, we have increased our market due to making connections and sharing our unique value proposition. We have plans that cover all outdoor recreational vehicles and will be unveiling our new Powersports Extended Warranty program for anything on the water under 14 feet! Our leadership will be on hand to answer any questions. The timing couldn’t be better and we look forward to learning how best we can serve the market.”

Established in 1975, USWC was purchased in the early 1990s, by Terry Landis and originally offered RV and Bus Service Contracts (extended warranties).

Today, the company's diversified portfolio includes a variety of coverage plans for marine watercraft, recreational and powersport vehicles.

“We thrive, because my dad insisted on a family feel to our day to day interactions. My dad always took great pride in his work so even as a child, my goals emulated his, and that was to make USWC the best company it could be, not only for customers but for the employees as well. I am proud to be a family-owned and operated small business,” said president and CEO Jodi M. Latshaw, who was named to the Boating Industry 40 Under 40 list in 2021.

USWC is doing a crossover sponsorship with the PowerSports Business ACCELERATE conference which co-located with ELEVATE for the first time in 2021.

Both conferences feature their own dedicated speakers and sessions, but conference attendees co-mingle over coffee, lunch and cocktails, as well as in a common area featuring sponsor booths.

Are you ready to take advantage of the marketing opportunities that Boating Industry ELEVATE Summit Conference sponsorship brings? We can customize a package to fit your needs. Send a note to Boating Industry Sales Director Leslie Palmer at lpalmer@boatingindustry.com

And for more information, or to register for the Boating Industry ELEVATE Summit Conference, November 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort and Conference Center, click here.