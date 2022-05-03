Dates set for 2022 NMEA conference in Anaheim

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has announced that its 2022 Conference will be held at the Sheraton Anaheim Park Hotel on October 3 – 7, 2022. The exposition portion of the event will be held October 4 and 5 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The 2022 NMEA Marine Electronics Conference & Expo will be the largest industry trade event in the world focusing strictly on marine electronics. Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in technical and education sessions offered by manufacturers and by the NMEA.

“I am happy to see the NMEA Conference & Expo return to the West Coast and to California. The NMEA moves the event around the nation to give opportunities for more members to attend and participate in the local area," Mark Reedenauer, NMEA president and executive director, said. "Many electronics manufacturers have not yet brought back in person trainings they offered to their dealer network prepandemic. Our event will feature manufacturers once again doing in person technical training, and, in some cases, this is the only venue and location that in person training will be done this year. We invite the entire industry to take advantage of this unique one-stop shop training and networking event.”

NMEA Manufacturer, Dealer, Master Dealer, and Trade members get at least one free registration to the event based on their specific member benefits. This includes all food and beverage for the entire week that the Sheraton Anaheim Park Hotel prepares for the NMEA event.

The event kicks off with manufacturer trainings on Monday afternoon, October 3. Tuesday morning features more manufacturer and NMEA training sessions followed by a buffet lunch, then the opening of the expo hall where manufacturers will highlight new products for 2023. An open bar reception and appetizers will take place in the expo hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The schedule is similar for Wednesday with different manufacturer and NMEA training sessions to choose from. Thursday is 100% training from more manufacturers and NMEA, followed by the NMEA Product of Excellence Awards Banquet on Thursday evening, October 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event concludes on Friday with more manufacturer and NMEA trainings.

NMEA will also offer the following full-day installer training courses. A different registration fee applies for these day-long classes:

Basic NMEA Installer Training (MEI), Tuesday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Basic NMEA 2000 Installer Training, Wednesday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Advanced NMEA Installer Training (AMEI), Thursday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Advanced NMEA 2000 Installer Training, Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Look for a detailed preliminary schedule of all Conference & Expo events as they become available on www.nmea.org. More information will be added in coming months. Registration for the annual event will open in late May 2022.