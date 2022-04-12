MarineMax invests in Boatzon

MarineMax, Inc. announced that it has invested in Boatzon. Boatzon, is the first 100% online boat and marine retailer providing secure direct marketplace services.

Boatzon provides marine enthusiasts access to boats, engines, trailers, marine products and more. Consumers can browse, finance, insure, purchase, and arrange delivery of boats and marine products entirely online. The first of its kind in the boating industry, the Boatzon marketplace offers buyers a new and innovative purchase experience while providing dealers with digital tools to expand offerings to their customers.

“We are excited to invest in Boatzon. The partnership aligns well with our higher margin business growth and diversification goals. It enhances our industry leading innovative technologies and digital tools," W. Brett McGill, CEO and president of MarineMax, stated. "Boatzon advances the industry and complements our customer focused efforts to provide great experiences so boaters can enjoy time with family and friends on the water. We are pleased to welcome Bryan Lenett, Michael Muchnick and the entire Boatzon team as we lead the industry with the best products and services.”

“Being avid boaters, as well as technology entrepreneurs, we realized that the marine industry lacked the online customer experiences many industries offer, and consumers have come to expect. When we set out to develop Boatzon, we wanted to incorporate best in class technology for the marine industry to provide an experience that offers a dramatically different end-to-end customer experience," Bryan Lenett, Boatzon’s CEO, commented. "We could not think of a better partnership than with MarineMax, a pioneer in the industry, who continues to push the boundaries of the consumer experience.”