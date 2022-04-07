NMEA releases Version 3.000 of NMEA 2000 Standard and Certification Tool

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has released Version 3.000 of the NMEA 2000 Standard. This new version, when implemented by manufacturers, will yield better product interoperability through improved requirements in the NMEA 2000 Main Document language, new PGNs, and upgraded Certification Tool.

Nineteen new NMEA 2000 Network Messages (PGNs) have been added to Appendix B, including a full suite of Lighting PGNs, which manufacturers can use to implement standard lighting controls via NMEA 2000-certified lighting control boxes and MFDs. Other new PGNs include a Linear Actuator PGN for control of outboard engine jack plates and davits, Bow Thruster PGNs, Anchor Windlass PGNs, Elevator PGNs, and a Vessel Acceleration PGN to aid in crash detection. All amendments and corrigenda from the prior release of the NMEA 2000 standard have been rolled into this new version. Application notes on select new PGNs and their implementation have been added to Appendix D of the standard.

“The volunteer NMEA 2000 committee members spent countless hours ingesting, digesting and reviewing the technical minutiae that is needed to get it right,” said Mark Oslund, NMEA Director of Standards. “They and all of the partner manufacturers deserve a huge thank you for their involvement and investment in the NMEA 2000 Standard.”

A vastly improved NMEA 2000 certification hardware & software tool has also been released. This new release addresses the majority of the upgrade suggestions from manufacturers over the past several years and includes test automation support to make automatic regression testing a reality.

Manufacturers are required to certify new products to the updated standard within 18 months, although the NMEA is encouraging them to do so before the August 2023 deadline. NMEA is also urging manufacturers to update their current products’ firmware to support the new PGNs in this the latest edition.

New NMEA 2000 customers now have an easy way to purchase specific parts of the standard based on their specific development plan. Purchase options include:

NMEA Network Message Database (Appendix A & B)

NMEA 2000 Core (Main Document, Appendix C, Appendix D, Appendix H)

NMEA 2000 Physical layer (Appendix I)

Version 3.000 of the NMEA 2000 Standard will be made available at no charge to manufacturers who have previously purchased the standard, providing that the manufacturer is a member of NMEA for the 2022 calendar year. Nonmember companies who have previously purchased the standard can either renew membership to obtain the update for free or can remain a non-member and pay 50% of the published price of the standard.