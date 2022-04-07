Mercury Marine wins Wisconsin Corporate Safety Award

The Wisconsin Safety Council and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development honored Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, as one of 10 companies to win this year’s Wisconsin Corporate Safety Award.

“All companies in Wisconsin utilize a ‘safety first’ approach, but this year’s winners went above and beyond in promoting safety and excellence,” said Wisconsin Safety Council Executive Director Aaron Huebner. “We congratulate them for earning this prestigious award, and we applaud their efforts in building Wisconsin’s reputation as a national leader in workplace safety.”

The winners were selected by an independent panel of judges who are safety, health and insurance professionals. Applicants were required to submit data about their 2021 safety records and provide information about their company’s safety and health leadership, training programs and their safety accomplishments and goals.

“We are honored to win the Corporate Safety Award in the state of Wisconsin,” said Jim Sutton, Mercury Marine director of safety and occupational health. “This recognition reflects safety as our highest priority at Mercury and the engagement of all our team members in building a strong, sustainable safety culture.”

During continued pandemic-related challenges, Mercury built upon its prior safety and health performance improvements, leading to a 39% reduction in both total recordable injury and lost time rates over the past three years. A key initiative in 2021 was application of the Design Thinking improvement process to help ensure that every employee prioritizes safety in their daily work tasks.