ABC 2022 to feature political analyst Charlie Cook

The industry’s annual advocacy event, the American Boating Congress (ABC), returns in-person to Washington, D.C. from Wednesday, May 11 through Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Intercontinental – The Wharf.

The American Boating Congress is the industry’s preeminent advocacy event and offers recreational boating industry stakeholders the opportunity to gain exclusive insight into the industry’s top policy priorities and matters affecting our community.

This year’s speakers include Charlie Cook, Founder of The Cook Political Report and Political Analyst for the National Journal. Charlie Cook is widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading authorities on U.S. elections and political trends and will offer insight into the midterm elections, and how this may shift congressional priorities and the effects on the recreational boating industry.

Attendees will also hear from senior economist Curtis Dubay, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for exclusive insight into the nation’s challenges and changes businesses should be aware of, including inflation, supply chain issues, workforce shortages, and more.

Additional speakers, including members of Congress and administration officials, will be announced in the weeks to come. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to secure their spot early.

Registration is open and may be accessed here.