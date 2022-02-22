LIQUI MOLY partners with Meyer for distribution

LIQUI MOLY USA, manufacturer performance-oriented oils, lubricants and fuel additives, has signed Meyer Distributing. Gary Driver, business development manager – marine, made the announcement.

Jasper, Indiana-based Meyer Distributing is a leader in aftermarket marine, RV and automotive performance and lifestyle products. With 82 strategically positioned locations, a robust inventory of over 900 product lines and its transportation network, Meyer Logistics, the company serves a large nationwide customer base. Its website is www.meyerdistributing.com.

"Renowned throughout Europe, the LIQUI MOLY name is synonymous with performance-boosting products," said Nicholas Gramelspacher, Meyer Distributing VP of brand strategy. "We're pleased to partner with LIQUI MOLY USA's team to distribute their best-in-class marine engine oils, lubricants and fuel additives."