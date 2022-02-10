Scout promotes new director of purchasing

Scout Boats, Inc. announces the promotion of Robert J. Openlander to director of purchasing effective immediately.

With a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Pennsylvania State University, Openlander came to Scout in October of 2017 as Supply Manager and was promoted to Purchasing Manager shortly after. His previous experience as a Senior Buyer and Supply Chain Specialist includes new product development, maintaining and implementing ERP software, contract negotiations and development of vendor relationships.

Openlander brought previous purchasing experience to Scout from his tenures in the Oil and Gas Industry at FMC, as well as the plumbing industry. He also has business software expertise in SAP, Syteline, Axapta, Ultriva and Infor Visual.

“Scout started out in a small brick building back in 1989 and through tremendous hard work and dedication, we have grown into the business you see today,” said Scout president Dave Wallace. “Although Scout as a business has grown, our values have remained the same. We are a company built of hardworking, committed employees and there isn’t anything we love to see more than watching our employees grow, because to us each of our employees are a part of the Scout family. Bob is perfect for this position, and I know that he will continue to help the Scout brand exceed and flourish in incredible ways.”