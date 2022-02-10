Brunswick files patent infringement suit against Volvo Penta

2020-12-17 Göteborg, Krossholmen på Hisingen. Bilder på Anders Thorin som visar "assisted docking". © Photo by Sören Håkanlind / Copyright

A pair of marine industry giants will once again face off in court, in a patent infringement suit filed by Brunswick Corporation against Volvo Penta of the Americas.

Brunswick Corp. is asking the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia for an injunction against the further sale of Volvo Penta's Assisted Docking System, as well as damages that include lost profits and royalty payments, after filing a complaint on Feb. 1, 2022.

Foley & Lardner filed the patent infringement lawsuit on behalf of Brunswick Corp. in Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, which targets Volvo Penta of the Americas, asserts five patents related to controlling the movement of a marine vessel.

With ongoing litigation, both parties have not provided additional comments to the lawsuit at this time.

Boating Industry will continue to follow this story as it develops and provide updates when available.