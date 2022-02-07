Registration opens for the 2022 American Boating Congress

The NMMA has announced that the American Boating Congress will be held in-person for 2022

Registration for the 2022 American Boating Congress (ABC) is now open for all industry stakeholders. The industry’s annual advocacy event returns in-person to Washington, D.C. from Wednesday, May 11 through Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Intercontinental – The Wharf.

Early-bird pricing is available through February 24 here and at the link below.

This year’s advocacy event will feature discussions with members of Congress and administration officials, timely political and policy updates, networking opportunities, evening receptions, and more.

Currently, access to congressional office buildings is limited. As a result, Capitol Hill visits are not guaranteed for ABC 2022. The NMMA team will continue to monitor the situation and schedule meetings on the Hill as able.

Register here: https://nmmaabc2022.expotracker.net/index.aspx

For questions on registration or the event, please contact Erica Crocker, NMMA’s Senior Director of Political Advocacy and Engagement, at ecrocker@nmma.org