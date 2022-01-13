The Landing School announces new team members

Under the direction of Sean Fawcett, President, the Landing School in Arundel, Maine is pleased to announce the addition of two new team members Juliet Karam as Marketing Manager and Jon Landers as Director of Development to the staff.

“We are excited to have these talented professionals join the school to help us achieve our goals to build awareness in the marketplace and expand financial support for the school” noted Fawcett.

Juliet Karam has been named the school's new marketing manager and will be responsible for all of The Landing School’s marketing activities including print and digital advertising; social media, copywriting, marketing collateral, communications and public relations. Karam grew up in Scarborough Maine and recently graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a B.A. in Communication. After graduating, she worked as an SEO Specialist, Copywriter and Social Media Manager at a local marketing agency in Portsmouth, N.H.

“I’m so lucky to be able to live, work and play on the coast of Maine year-round. In my new position I’m really looking forward to connecting students of all ages to their passions in yacht design, composite and wooden boat building or marine systems, and promoting one of my favorite hobbies! Not many people can say they’re able to market for something they’re truly passionate about,” Karam said.

Jon Landers — the school's new director of development — joins the Landing School to oversee all development and fundraising activities with a focus on growing and broadening the School’s base of financial support in order to continue its important educational mission. Jon brings over thirty years of marketing and business development experience having worked for Fortune 500 companies; non-profits; tech start-ups and in the academic sector as a Major Gift Officer and Executive Director of Museum Outreach at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry and as an adjunct professor of Marketing and Development at George Washington University’s School of Museum Studies. After graduating from Bowdoin College, he went on to receive his MBA from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business before starting his career.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Landing School family. As a sailor and nautical history enthusiast with family roots firmly planted in Maine, I understand and appreciate what an asset the school is to the State of Maine, and beyond, by providing positive, life changing skills for its students to contribute to the future of the marine industry," Landers said.

Landers, who divides his time between Kennebunkport, ME and Tampa, FL grew up sailing, fishing and working on family boats in Massachusetts and crewing in offshore races during his time working in New York City and Chicago. While working for start-up in Seattle, he continued to pursue his love of wooden boats as a shipwright volunteer at the Center for Wooden Boats.