Parker, Sea Tow announce partnership

Parker Offshore and Sea Tow Services International have announced that all new 2022 model year boats will come standard with a Sea Tow Gold Card Membership.

“We’re proud to team up with Parker Offshore - their boats are built to the highest standards, and their commitment to their customers and their boating experiences is what this is all about,” said Kristen Frohnhoefer, president of Sea Tow Services International.

The annual membership will provide new Parker owners with access to the premier onwater assistance fleet that provides 24/7 nationwide coverage, towing, fuel delivery, dock-to-dock tows, jump starts and more.

“Parker Offshore and Sea Tow share similar values that always point to the boater,” said Scott Bauer, President of Parker Offshore. “We want our customers to have a great boating experience and are excited to include a Sea Tow membership. It will allow us to provide a concierge level of service to all who join the Parker family in 2022.”