Limestone Boat Company names new director of marketing

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats - recently hired Keith McDevitt as the director of marketing.

McDevitt comes to The Limestone Boat Company with over 25 years of marketing and advertising experience. He has held senior leadership roles at agencies such as Dentsu, Ogilvy, McCann and Innocean Worldwide. Additionally, McDevitt has extensive luxury automotive brand experience with brands such as Lexus, Jaguar, Cadillac, Genesis, Lincoln and Infiniti. McDevitt’s focus while working with these luxury brands was on dealer and retail marketing while additionally assisting with other well-known brands including Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Ford, GMC, XM Satellite Radio and Canadian Black Book.

McDevitt’s former experience includes acting as the director of marketing and customer experience at the Downtown Automotive Group as well as a CRM and Digital Marketing professor at the Automotive Business School of Canada at Georgian College.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Keith to the team here at The Limestone Boat Company,” said Scott Hanson, CEO of The Limestone Boat Company Limited. “With the recent expansion of our company, it created the opportunity to hire a marketing director to take the lead for The Limestone Boat Company and its associated brands. Keith brings years of experience and expertise to the table, and we are confident that we have found the right person to help grow and elevate not only The Limestone Boat Company, but Limestone Boats, Aquasport Boats and Boca Bay Boats as well.”