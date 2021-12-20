Hagadone Marine Group announces new sales director

Hagadone Marine Group based out of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has appointed Bob Holloway as the new Director of Sales.

Holloway comes to Hagadone Marine Group from Texas where he was the Sales Manager of MarineMax Dallas. He has over 30 years of experience in the boating industry.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Bob to our strong, spirited team,” says Craig Brosenne, President of Hagadone Marine Group, in a company press release. “The appointment represents a key part of our overall strategy to provide a strong customer focus. I truly look forward to working closely with Bob and taking our company to the next level.”

Holloway will be overseeing sales operations, including designing plans to meet sales targets, developing and cultivating relationships with their customers, evaluating costs and pricing, among many other items.

“I look forward to bringing a fresh point of view to Hagadone Marine Group," added Holloway. "Let’s have some fun and move some product!”