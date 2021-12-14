BoatUS makes free online boating safety course available

BoatUS makes free online safety courses available for free

The nonprofit BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water can help boat manufacturers, dealers and marina operators improve the customer experience and help make boating safer for everyone. A leader in boating safety for more than 40 years, the Foundation offers a free online boating safety education course at BoatUS.org/Free.

Thirty-five states have approved the Foundation course to meet their education requirements for boat operators. The course is also approved by the National Association of Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) to meet the requirement for mandatory boating safety education and is recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard. It goes above and beyond the minimums set for boating safety education – no matter which state, everyone gains by taking a course.

“It’s simple,” says BoatUS Foundation Director of Education Amanda Suttles-Pérez. “When boat owners are confident in their boating abilities, they have great on-the-water experiences and grow their passion for the water. Our free course builds confidence and makes our waters safer for everyone.”

Suttles-Pérez urges manufacturers, boat dealers, marinas and any boating businesses to share the Foundation online course link, BoatUS.org/Free, in customer communications and on social media. “It will help grow the next generation of safe boat operators,” she added. More than two million boaters have taken the free BoatUS Foundation online course since 1997.