boot Dusseldorf readies for 2022 show

Zur boot 2017 werden sich mehr als 1.800 Aussteller aus 70 Ländern auf 220.000 Quadratmetern präsentieren. Alle 17 Messehallen sind belegt und bieten ein komplettes Abbild des Weltmarktes für den Wassersport. Michelidakis: „Die ausstellenden Unternehmen richten ihre Messebudgets speziell auf Düsseldorf aus, um sich bei uns in voller Pracht präsentieren zu können. Die boot ist die weltweit größte Boots-Präsentation: Rund 1.800 Boote werden hier in Düsseldorf zu sehen sein.“ Deutlich mehr als die Hälfte der Aussteller kommen inzwischen aus dem europäischen Ausland und aus Übersee. Führend sind dabei die großen Wassersportnationen Niederlande, Italien, Frankreich und Großbritannien. E-Tickets für die boot Düsseldorf können zum günstigen Online-Preis von 17,00 Euro für die Tageskarte sowie 25,00 Euro für das Zwei-Tagesticket geordert werden. Wer es noch günstiger haben möchte (14,00 Euro Tageskarte und 23,00 Euro Zweitageskarte) und dazu noch einen Mehrwert an Informationen, den Zutritt zur boot.club-Lounge mit freiem WLAN auf der boot 2017 sowie spezielle Angebote und Gewinnspiele nutzen möchte, der muss sich einfach auf boot.club.de anmelden und kann direkt von diesen Vorteilen profitieren.

The next boot water sports trade fair will take place from January 22 – 30, 2022 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany. Messe Düsseldorf has decided to hold boot 2022 as planned after consultations with the exhibiting industries and consistent implementation of the current COVID Protection Ordinance of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. Oriented to the regulations that apply to the retail trade, only visitors who comply with the vaccinated or recovered regulation may enter the fairgrounds during boot. In addition, wearing an FFP2 or medical mask is mandatory in all halls. The latest air exchange regulators also ensure a regular supply of fresh air in the exhibition halls.

“Messe Düsseldorf has a responsibility to both exhibitors and the large water sports community to ensure that boot 2022 takes place," Messe Düsseldorf CEO Wolfram Diener stated. "Since we already updated our access regulations two weeks ago with regard to the vaccinated or recovered regulations, we are also fully on track with boot 2022 even under the new regulations of the current Corona Protection Ordinance. With our proven hygiene concept 'PROTaction', we will be able to offer a safe trade fair to all participants. The approval from the water sports industry for boot 2022 is good. We will once again be able to put on a boot trade show in 2022 that will kick off the new season.”

The non-participation of some luxury, sailing yacht and motorboat manufacturers is regrettable and objectively incomprehensible for Messe Düsseldorf, added boot Project Director Petros Michelidakis. However, with global market leaders such as Princess and Sunseeker in the luxury yacht segment, Bavaria Yachtbau as Germany's largest sports boat manufacturer for sailing and motorboats, and Hallberg Rassy in the sailing boat segment, the event will offer visitors a great boat show with a wide range of products. "We are very happy about the good support of our friends from the boating industry. Our partner associations, the German Marine Federation, and, at international level, the European Boating Industry, are also working with great commitment and enthusiasm to plan a successful boot 2022,” Michelidakis added.

“Sea Ray International has been a partner with boot Düsseldorf for many years. Although the current Covid-19 situation continues to change on a daily basis, we strongly believe in the power of boot Düsseldorf and physical boat shows in general," Hans Roelants, general manager Sea Ray International said. "We are confident in the safety regulations that boot Dusseldorf is putting in place and will have very strict protocols for all our employees as well throughout the duration of the show. As of now, we are planning to exhibit at boot Dusseldorf 2022 and will continue to make preparations to ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, and attendees. Should the situation worsen and make it impossible to exhibit or jeopardize the health and safety of our employees, we will adjust accordingly.”

Overall, the Düsseldorf trade show organizers have strong support from the exhibiting industries. There will be “hands-on” activities such as the surf wave "THE WAVE", wingsurfing and foiling on the 65-meter action pool and trial diving in the new diving tower due to the chlorine-disinfected water. Masks are required in the spectator seats and the required distance regulations are consistently observed.