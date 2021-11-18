Leon Slikkers honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at METS

Leon Slikkers' passion, innovation and craftsmanship were recognized at this year's seventh annual Boat Builder Awards, where he received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The International Boat Industry and METSTRADE, the world's biggest forum for experts in the recreational marine equipment industry, facilitate the awards.

Individuals, teams and supply chain partners that have made significant contributions to the boatbuilding industry are recognized by the Boat Builder Awards. The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to one who has played an active role in the boat building industry while serving as a strong ambassador for boating and boating culture. Previous winners include Paolo Vitelli of Azimut Benetti, Robert Braithwaite of Sunseeker International and David King of Princess Yachts.

"Without our father's vision, passion and unwavering entrepreneurial drive over many decades, this company, its rich history, and all that’s been accomplished would not have been possible," said Tom Slikkers, President and CEO of Tiara Yachts. “He has devoted his life to this business and the Tiara brand will continue to carry on his legacy. As a nautical legend, this is well-deserved.”

Leon is undoubtedly a pioneer and a legend in the nautical world. In the mid-1950s, he sold his home to raise capital to start Slickcraft Boat Company, where he built mahogany runabouts. He founded his second company, S2 Yachts, in 1974, after selling Slickcraft to American Machine and Foundry in 1969. With S2 Yacht’s expansion into powerboats, Tiara Yachts was born.

The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 17, in Amsterdam. The evening culminated with the much-anticipated Lifetime Achievement Award, bestowed to Leon. Tom Slikkers accepted the award on Leon’s behalf at the occasion.