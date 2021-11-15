World Cat names new COO and CFO

World Cat power catamarans announces the promotion of Vann Knight to Chief Operating Officer, as well as the promotion of Andrea Woolard to Chief Financial Officer.

Knight has served as the Vice President of Operations for World Cat for the past three years. He has 23 years of manufacturing and product development experience, over half of which has been within the marine industry. As the new COO, Knight will assume the responsibilities of all manufacturing operations, purchasing and product development for World Cat. Alongside this promotion, World Cat has plans for significant growth within the manufacturing facilities and the model offerings.

“Vann has done a fantastic job helping our Tarboro team achieve 99% of capacity in 2021 and we feel this new role allows our team to see the same long-term results in Greenville with the three new models being introduced in 2022,” said Andrew Brown, President of World Cat. “We are currently seeking engineers, marketing, as well as leads, supervisors and managers in most areas of manufacturing.”

Woolard has been promoted to the CFO role after two years of serving as the Director of Financial Operations. Woolard will assume the responsibilities of finance, human resources and quality control.

“Andrea is a natural leader and team-builder that will utilize her 20 years of manufacturing experience to expand our strong family culture in Greenville,” added Brown.