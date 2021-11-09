Pre-owned boat sales exceeded one million units in 2020 for the first time since 2006

The Pre-Owned Boat Market section of NMMA’s 2020 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract is now available. This report includes retail unit sales data, retail market values, average price information, and pre-owned boat sales trends from 2008-2020. Data from the report show pre-owned boat sales exceeded one million units in 2020 for the first time since 2006 to reach 1.05 million boats, an 8.6% increase compared to 2019.

Additional key insights from the report include:

Outboard engine powered boats made up the majority of the pre-owned market in 2020, accounting for 60.9% of all sales.

In four boat categories—inboard cruisers, sterndrive boats, jet boats and sailboats—the vast majority of sales (between 91% and 97%) were boats of fiberglass construction.

Prices on older boats are surging thanks to strong demand for boats and bottle necks in the supply chain for new boats.

The full edition (digital and printed) of the 2020 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract will be available in December.

NMMA members receive unlimited complimentary access to the digital versions of the annual U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract. Bookmark www.nmma.org/statistics/publications/statistical-abstract for direct and easy access. Members can also pre-order copies of the print version of the complete Abstract and have it mailed by clicking here.