Electric Fuel to launch new 48V marine lithium-ion battery at METSTRADE

Electric Fuel will launch its new 48V lithium-ion battery at the METSTRADE 2021 show, which will take place in Amsterdam.

The company will present the new 48V battery alongside its 12V Li-Ion LFP and 24V Li-Ion NCA marine batteries as well as its high quality operationally proven line of water-activated LED lifejacket lights.

Electric Fuel’s marine grade smart batteries offer four times more energy than traditional lead acid batteries of a similar size, thousands of charging cycles and seven to 10 years of operational life. These high-quality robust rechargeable batteries are already used in demanding naval and commercial marine applications, supporting rigid-hulled inflatable boats, racing sailboats and yachts.

“Volume and weight onboard sailboats, professional boats and e-boats is a critical issue,” said Electric Fuel president, Ronen Badichi, in a prepared press release. “Electric Fuel’s marine batteries offers the best energy density in the market in order to place the highest possible energy capacity in a given volume and weight.”

The rechargeable batteries have been used in some of the world's most challenging boat competitions, such as SailGP, America’s-Cup, Mini-Transat, and other ocean crossing and around the world missions.

With a smart BMS and CANBus communication, the batteries can communicate with chargers and boat platform. The batteries may be integrated with minimal integration effort, while their marine waterproof design enables them to withstand harsh sea conditions.