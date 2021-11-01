Bipartisan bill to stop spread of aquatic invasive species introduced in House

Representatives John Garamendi (D-CA-03) and Mark Amodei (R-NV-03) introduced the “Stop Invasive Mussels Act” (H.R.5692), bipartisan legislation which would authorize federal land management agencies to take proven, commonsense measures to prevent the proliferation of invasive species in our nation’s waterways, lakes, reservoirs, and aqueducts – a major priority for the recreational boating industry.

“NMMA applauds Representatives Garamendi and Amodei for their leadership introducing the bipartisan Stop the Spread of Invasive Mussels Act of 2021, legislation which will provide much needed help in the fight against harmful aquatic invasive species (AIS),” said Clay Crabtree, Director of Federal Government Relations at the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). “AIS pose serious threats to the recreational boating industry, with invasive mussels alone costing the U.S. economy billions of dollars each year. This bill takes the important step to authorize additional funding for watercraft inspection and decontamination stations, while streamlining federal agencies’ authority to ensure at-risk areas are prioritized for funding.”

NMMA will work alongside congressional offices to advance this bill to the U.S. Senate and ensure the priorities of the recreational boating industry are accounted for.