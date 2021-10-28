ABYC announces Marine Law Symposium agenda

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has announced the agenda and speaker lineup for the fifth annual Marine Law Symposium, “Product, Professional and Personal Liability,” Jan. 11, 2022, at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to be back in person for the 2022 Marine Law Symposium with an excellent speaker lineup,” said John Adey, ABYC president. “We will be following COVID guidelines as outlined by the Francis Marion Hotel, so space is limited. We encourage people to register soon to benefit from these exclusive perspectives on high profile accidents not shared in any other venue.”

The agenda includes case studies of accident investigations and litigations that impact today’s verdicts, evidence and expert testimony tips, and common liability risks with prevention steps.

Six continuing education credits will be awarded to attendees.

The 2022 Marine Law Symposium speakers:

Raúl Chacón Jr. – MG+M The Law Firm

Peter Chisholm – Mercury Marine

William Daley – CED Technologies

Gregory Davis – Davis Marine Consulting Associates

Patrick Duggan – Merrimac Insurance

Stephen Ellenbecker – Johnson & Bell

Christina Paul - K&L Gates LLP

Jeffery Smith – Honigman LLP

Robert Taylor – Design Research Engineering (DRE)

The symposium content is essential for surveyors, manufacturers, insurance personnel, lawyers, compliance professionals, expert witnesses, consultants and anyone looking to get into the marine industry.

"The Marine Law Symposium is an excellent opportunity for marine manufacturers to be

introduced to a plethora of legal liability concerns,” said Jeff Wasil, BRP engineer. “In fact, after attending the symposium, I was able to bring back some concerns which made an immediate impact on our products.”

An early bird registration discount is available until Dec. 1, 2021. Due to the unique circumstances surrounding current travel, ABYC will honor a full refund for

anyone who cancels their registration before Dec. 13.

Sponsors include CWR Wholesale Distribution, Wards Marine Electric, MG+M Law Firm, CED Technologies, Forensic Marine Investigations International and Vetus Maxwell.

To learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities visit www.abycmarinelaw.com.