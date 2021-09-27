STF National Boating Industry Safety Awards deadline approaching

The Sea Tow Foundation and its Boating Safety Advisory Council reminds for-profit companies within the recreational boating industry of its forthcoming deadline October 8, 2021 for the 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Awards, sponsored by KICKER Marine Audio.

“We appreciate all the tremendous work being done to promote boating safety throughout the marine industry and look forward to shining the national spotlight on outstanding boating safety campaigns and initiatives,” said Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail R. Kulp. “We hope to field a record number of entries this year and encourage all organizations who have promoted boating safety within the for-profit segment to apply.”

Now in its third year, the awards recognize the best boating safety work in 10 separate categories of entry including: Powerboat Manufacturer; Sailboat Manufacturer; Engine Manufacturer; Gear/Equipment Manufacturer; Human Powered (Canoe, Kayak, SUP) Manufacturer; Marine Retailer with up to 3 Locations; Marine Retailer with more than 3 Locations; Marine Media Outlets; Marine Marketing and Outreach; andMarine Distributors.

Nominations are currently being accepted for boating safety campaigns completed from August 1, 2020 through August 1, 2021. Contest information and applications are available for download at www.boatingsafety.com/awards along with a list of 2020 winners, including samples of their winning entries. Winners will be announced during the MRAA’s Dealer Week in December.