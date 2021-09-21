Florida Governor to speak at IBEX Industry Breakfast

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will deliver keynote remarks during the annual IBEX Industry Breakfast and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, September 28, at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

“We are excited to welcome Governor DeSantis to IBEX and honored to have him speak during our Industry Breakfast kickoff event,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “The innovation that is highlighted at IBEX matters not only to Florida, but to the entire marine industry, so we thank the governor for making time in his busy schedule to be with us.”

“IBEX provides a unique opportunity to showcase the industry’s latest and greatest innovations and we look forward to sharing this experience with the governor,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President.

After active-duty service in the U.S. Navy, Governor DeSantis served as a federal prosecutor. Later, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida’s Sixth Congressional District, and has served as the 46th governor of Florida since 2019.