Scuttlebutt announces partnership with Boat Fix

Scuttlebutt the first, free social media platform designed specifically for the boating community, announced its partnership with Boat Fix to deliver a robust and engaging social media experience, combined with a service that protects a boat owner’s investment. The partnership includes a special offer – users who sign up for the free Scuttlebutt social network and download the free Scuttlebutt app will get a free Boat Fix monitoring device ($199 value) with a pre-paid annual subscription to the Boat Fix service for $240.

The recently launched Scuttlebutt social network app eliminates the need for multiple, independent and sometimes redundant mobile tools, while incorporating the sharing capabilities of other popular social media platforms. The easy-to-use app allows boaters to find new friends and connect with likeminded fishing, power and sail boaters. Offering even more functionality, the app also has a map function, with wind and precipitation overlays and can tap into live weather buoy information including wave heights, wind gusts, humidity and water temperature.

“The reason we created the Scuttlebutt app was to put powerful boating functionality right at the user’s fingertips,” said Erik Kyle, creator, Scuttlebutt. “Over the years of interacting with the Boat Fix team, we’ve come to appreciate the solution’s simplicity and the benefit of the live support the service offers. As soon as we launched the app, we immediately partnered with this great company to give our users a simpler ownership experience and add even more value to our free software.”

Boat Fix is a telematics-driven systems monitoring, tracking, alert and 24/7 mechanical support service. The Boat Fix service monitors the boat’s key systems and tracks location, speed and other GPS elements, provides alerts when there are any potential issues, and offers a 24/7 call center with live mechanics to solve most issues that arise when on a boat. The Boat Fix protection service is unique because of its combination of telematics monitoring and tracking, and live human service and support.

“When we first saw the Scuttlebutt app we were very interested in the concept,” said Alastair Crawford, founder, Boat Fix. “This is a completely unique platform for boaters to interact with other boaters and a great opportunity to provide the Scuttlebutt community with access to monitoring capabilities to give them greater peace of mind while they enjoy their time on the water. This offer gives boat owners exceptional value for a very low price.”

The Scuttlebutt app is available for free on both iPhone and Android mobile devices. To learn how the app works, click here. For more information on Scuttlebutt, please visit scuttlebutt.com. The app is available as a free download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The Boat Fix hardware can be ordered through the Scuttlebutt app, or at scuttlebutt.com/offers.