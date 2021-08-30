BoatUS magazine names Top 10 boating towns

The editors of BoatUS Magazine make an attempt at naming the Top 10 Boating Towns in the current issue. The piece looks at how the pandemic has led some to seek out more robust boating lifestyles. Included are compelling locations across the country that check the right boxes for boat-owning families, young professionals and retirees.

The feature takes into account both qualitative editor preferences – such as a focus on suburban and rural regions – as well quantitative data. This includes AARP, US News and World Reports, Bassmaster, Niche, and Areavibes.

“When it came to evaluating the caliber of the boating lifestyle in each place for this 2021 edition of our Top Towns presentation, our editors specifically looked at boating access and the availability of launch ramps, marinas, moorings and boat clubs, inlets to bigger water, events such as fishing tournaments, sailboat racing opportunities, and watersports," stated editorial director Bernadette Bernon.

Here are their Top 10 boating towns, in alphabetical order:

Anacortes, Washington

Benton County, Arkansas

Charleston, South Carolina

Clear Lake, Texas

Dickinson County, Okoboji, Great Lakes Area, Iowa

East Tawas, Michigan

Gloucester, Massachusetts

Sausalito, California

St. Augustine, Florida:

Stevensville, Maryland