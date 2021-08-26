IBEX announces health and safety protocols for 2021 event

IBEX says the show will go on despite COVID-19

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), North America’s largest trade event for recreational marine industry professionals, owned and produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and RAI Amsterdam, announced updated safety protocols for the 30th Anniversary Show scheduled for September 28-30, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. As the situation in Florida continues to develop, new protocols have been established for IBEX 2021 to ensure the health and safety of exhibitors, visitors, partners, and guests.

“The safety and security of IBEX visitors and exhibitors is our top priority, and the IBEX team is committed to creating an event experience where our customers, partners, and employees can safely and effectively conduct business,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX show director. “We believe that by establishing new COVID-19 protocols, IBEX 2021 can take place live and in-person.”

SHARED RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVE

IBEX producers are asking that everyone in attendance mutually agree to a duty of care to try to protect each other from any illnesses. To accomplish this and have a safe show for all, we request that everyone in attendance at IBEX 2021 wear a mask, whether you have been vaccinated or not.

PRIOR TO ARRIVING AT IBEX

All visitors and exhibitor booth staff are encouraged to register before arriving at IBEX to limit on-site contact. Registrants’ Express Pass will be emailed a week before the show. Please print this pass and bring it with you to expedite the badge printing process and limit your contact during registration.

A self-assessment test is recommended, and all attendees must be symptom free to enter the Show. Refer to the CDC’s Covid-19 Self-Checker Tool here.

Check airline safety protocols and be prepared to follow their requirements.

Keep in mind UBER, Lyft, and other public transportation methods continue to require masking.

ON-SITE AT IBEX

It is requested that all IBEX attendees wear a mask, whether they have been vaccinated or not. Masks will be provided at IBEX registration for attendees’ safety and convenience.

To assist with social distancing, traffic flow management has been planned with exhibit hall entrances and exits.

Frequent handwashing is encouraged, and there will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the convention center.

Seating has been planned with social distancing in all seminar rooms, and all surfaces will be disinfected between each seminar.

Avoiding close contact such as handshakes and hugs is recommended and be sensitive to other individuals comfort levels with contact.

There will be added health and safety signage with current safety protocols and requirements.

Use the IBEX Event Mobile App to access show details including exhibitors, schedule of events, education conference schedule, and other event information.

For the full details of IBEX Health and Safety Protocols, please visit: www.ibexshow.com/covid-faqs.