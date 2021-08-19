IMTRA expands sales and support teams, celebrates industry veteran

IMTRA, manufacturer and importer of quality solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced that the sales team has been bolstered, anticipating the upcoming retirement of long-time sales and service representative, Dick Davidson.

With an impressive career that spanned decades, Davidson spent over 30 years serving California, the American Southwest and customers throughout Asia. He will be replaced by Will Vrooman, a 20-year marine industry veteran. Vrooman comes to IMTRA after serving as national sales manager for Maxwell Marine, where he handled all aspects of new business development and client service. Vrooman’s experience in IMTRA’s product categories and his deep knowledge of the customers in the territory should enable a smooth transition.

To further educate customers with pre-purchase decision making, trouble-shooting and other tips and tricks from the company’s knowledgeable staff, Ben Guan-Kennedy joins the IMTRA team as the new in-house video content producer. Guan-Kennedy is a recent college graduate who studied digital media, has created and collaborated on several documentaries, and worked previously as a video editor.

In addition, due to nearly 25% growth in sales over the past year, IMTRA has added to its customer service, technical support, and shipping and warehouse teams to improve the overall customer experience. Collectively, these additions to IMTRA’s sales and service teams allows the company to continue to provide the superior support for its current and future customers.

“We are grateful for the decades of commitment and dedication Dick has shown our company and our customers,” said Eric Braitmayer, CEO, IMTRA. “The customer always comes first at IMTRA and Dick has been integral in providing the highest level of service to our customers in California. His existing accounts will be in good hands with Will and by adding Ben and the seven other new hires in New Bedford, IMTRA will be able to provide a greater level of service to the industry. We wish Dick all the best in his retirement.”

For information on IMTRA or its entire product line, visit www.imtra.com.