NMEA opens call for product award nominations

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) will be awarding over 20 manufacturer product awards at the upcoming NMEA Conference & Expo, at the Doubletree Universal Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Here are the details on the 2021 awards program that NMEA invites all manufacturers to participate in.

Product of Excellence Awards:

NMEA members will be able to vote on the following 18 categories; Marine VHF, Satellite TV Antenna, Radar, Fishfinder, Satellite Communications Antenna, Marine Camera, Multi-Function Display, AIS, Multimedia Entertainment, Autopilot, NMEA 2000 Sensor, Remote Monitoring, Marine PC Software, Wi-Fi/Cellular Device, Marine App-Utility, Safety Device, Marine Specialty Product, and Commercial Product.

Manufacturer of the Year Award:

NMEA members will be able to vote on a particular manufacturer who has demonstrated superior support of their products to all who install and service them in the field. All NMEA manufacturer member companies are automatically entered into this category.

Best New Product Award:

“In an effort to encourage manufacturers to unveil new products for the first time to the world and trade at the NMEA Conference & Expo, NMEA will be awarding a ‘Best New Product Award,’ ” said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA president and executive director. “The NMEA membership wants to come to the conference to see new products before the larger fall boat shows begin. The smaller venue and technical crowd that NMEA attracts gives attendees and manufacturers more one-on-one time for demonstrations, without the hassle and crowd of end users at consumer boat shows. Additionally, dealers and installers will get a leg up on new product features before the fall shows begin,” Reedenauer added.

The only criteria for eligibility for the “Best New Product Award” is that the product is introduced for the first time at the NMEA Conference & Expo. Due to the sensitivity of product launches, all manufacturers need to do is notify NMEA that they will be entering a product into this category. The model name and specifications can be introduced when the expo opens at 1:30 p.m. on September 21.

NMEA will notify the independent judging panel, who will visit all entrants’ booths during the expo hours. The judging panel consists of four NMEA members, who will select the top products from those nominated by manufacturers for both the “Best New Product Award” and the “NMEA Technology Award.”

NMEA Technology Award:

The separate “NMEA Technology Award” honors one marine electronics product that is rated best in innovation, benefit to boaters, practicality and value. The independent panel of judges will award both the “Best New Product Award” and the “NMEA Technology Award.”

Both of these awards, along with the NMEA “Product of Excellence Award” categories and “Manufacturer of the Year,” will be presented at the NMEA Conference & Expo Awards Dinner on September 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m. inside the Orlando Doubletree Universal Hotel.

NMEA member manufacturers must submit nominations for all awards by Friday, August 13 through the NMEA website. NMEA will be sending several reminders to all member manufacturers regarding this deadline. Voting by the membership for the “Product of Excellence Awards” and “Manufacturer of the Year” award will begin later in August.