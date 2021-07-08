NMEA announces conference and expo schedule

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) is inviting all members and marine professionals to the annual international Marine Electronics Conference & Expo at the Orlando Doubletree Hotel at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL, Sept. 20–24.

Registration is now open for the largest industry trade event focusing strictly on marine electronics.

The week-long gathering includes manufacturer technical training sessions on Monday, Thursday, and Friday by the following NMEA manufacturer companies: FLIR, Raymarine, Fusion, IRIS, KVH, JL Audio, Airmar, Boning, GOST, Analytic Systems, Vesper, Seatronx, SI-TEX, Wave WiFi, Shadow-Caster, Intellian, Maretron, Nobeltec, Hatteland, Cobham, Clarion, Furuno, Garmin, and Simrad/Lowrance/B&G.

In addition to manufacturer trainings, the technology seminars below will be presented on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings before the expo hall opens at 1:30pm:

Modernizing AIS - Overview of different classes of AIS including the new Class B SO and their functions, plus new ways AIS is being used to enhance safety, navigation and protect the environment. With newly allocated frequencies, AIS and other VHF data exchange technologies (VDES) will expand with a range of unique marine applications.

Business Sense LIVE - An open forum for business owners to discuss challenges and share solutions. The goal is for the audience to take home ideas for improving their businesses in a wide range of areas. Bring your questions, suggestions and best practices.

Sell Safety with Your Marine Electronics - Important yet sometimes overlooked is including safety devices as part of the electronics sales package and teaching your customers how to use them. Review key life saving devices including DSC integration with onboard VHF, plus making DSC test calls, and how EPIRBS, SARTS, and MOB devices integrate with marine electronics.

Email Marketing, Google Business, and Social Media - How to target, engage, nurture and convert marine consumers by using best practices for email campaigns, social media and Google Business. Overview of current trends and tactics of these ever-changing technologies.

Get Ready for OneNet—The High-Bandwidth Marine Ethernet Solution - The new NMEA OneNet Standard provides a common network infrastructure for marine devices and/or services. All OneNet application protocols such as PGN messages are designed to use a standard IPv6 network protocol stack. OneNet brings new levels of flexibility using IPv6 and the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Local Area Network and supports high-bandwidth applications such as audio/video data transport.

Space and the Future of Satellite Communications - Overview of the satellite network: What functions do they serve for the maritime space? Which manufacturers use specific satellites for communications? Learn how knowing the function and location of satellites can help in your installations and troubleshooting of the wide array of marine electronics that rely on satellites.

NMEA 2000 Certification Process - Geared for manufacturers that are beginning to develop a NMEA 2000 product, experts will guide you through the development and certification process from start to finish, including how the appendices of the NMEA 2000 Standard tie together and how to use the certification software tool as a test platform.

Sonar Technology Panel - Overview of segments of the marine electronics market that utilize sonar in different ways, including side scan, searchlight and tow-behind systems, and installation of the most important component, the transducer.

Engage with your local trade school - Learn how to team up with your local trade school or high school that offers a marine technology program to groom techs to enter the workforce and help ease our skilled worker shortage. NMEA and the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) work with many of these schools. See which schools offer apprenticeships/internships—you may be able to secure a long-term employee who is trained on day one of their job.

Specialty Diagnostic Tools - This technical session will focus on diagnostic and testing tools that have been identified by expert installers and technicians to specifically troubleshoot and test certain pieces of marine electronic equipment. This hands-on session invites audience participation as instructors demonstrate and give an overview of how certain tools can help you quickly and effectively finish an installation or troubleshoot a problematic piece of equipment or cable. Inspection cameras, cable testers, Multi Meters, NMEA 2000 diagnostic software, VHF testers and label printers are some of the specialty products demonstrated.

The Art of Hands-on Connectors - This hands-on installer session will allow you to master the art of properly fitting widely used field installable connectors from expert installers. Learn the best practices to professionally install field attachable connectors including PL259, RJ45, NMEA 2000, and F Connectors onto their respective cables. Attendees can witness expert installers attach these various connectors onto their specific cables and will also get to install these cables on their own as guided by the instructor.

For full schedule details on the NMEA Conference & Expo, or to register, visit www.expo.nmea.org or call (410) 975-9425.