IBEX opens registration for 2021 in-person event

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced that registration is now open for the 30th Anniversary of IBEX, to be held September 28-30, 2021, in the Tampa Convention Center. North America’s largest trade event for recreational marine industry professionals, IBEX is owned and produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and RAI Amsterdam.



More than 570 exhibitors have already confirmed for this year’s IBEX, including 48 new exhibiting companies with more signing up each week. Limited exhibit space is still available and expected to sell out in the coming weeks. The IBEX docks are sold out, with 29 boats scheduled to be on display. Outdoor exhibits will encompass the largest space in the show’s history, with nine outdoor exhibits planned. An IBEX first, two exhibitors decided to make their outdoor presence their main location – instead of a compliment to their inside booth on the show floor. To date, 19 international companies reserved booth space, representing 13 nationalities including: Australia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Korea, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.



“We know that the industry is eager to get back to in-person collaboration,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX show director. “Our team is hard at work planning for our 30th Show and with our world-class Education Conference, networking events, and a number of new surprises we have in store, we are confident that this will be a memorable experience for everyone involved. I encourage visitors to register early to stay up-to-date on the latest developments and to log on to IBEX 365 for a preview of new companies and product introductions. We look forward to seeing you in Tampa in September.”



As the trade event in the recreational marine industry, IBEX offers its visitors three exhibit halls, outdoor displays, and demos on the IBEX docks. It also offers unparalleled training and education from industry experts and associations. The Education Conference is a key component of the event and includes a full Pre-Conference Session schedule, held September 26 and 27, free Tech Talk Workshops, hosted by exhibiting companies, the Seminar Series, offering over 40 new and engaging seminars, including: Decarbonization and Safety Enhancements in the Design and Manufacturing Process; Design for Efficient Production Manufacturing; and Lithium Batteries: Guidelines for the Future. For information about the IBEX Education Conference, visit www.ibexshow.com/education.



IBEX’s first and second floor exhibit halls will open at 9 a.m. each day, an hour earlier than the third floor, and will showcase products and services from companies new to the Show and industry. The third floor will feature Specialty Pavilions including the Composites Pavilion; the Compliance, Standards, and Education Pavilion; and the NMEA Connected Electronics Pavilion. The Marina & Yard Pavilion will be located on the first floor.



Special events are scheduled for every day of the Show including the Industry Breakfast and Innovation Awards presentation; the Opening Night Party, sponsored by Wet Sounds Inc.; Pitch the Press with a happy hour to follow, sponsored by Propspeed; an exhibit hall party to celebrate IBEX’s 30th Anniversary; and a Mid-Show Mixer, sponsored by Rowmark Custom Laminations, to be held on the Wednesday evening after the exhibit halls close.



The Tampa Convention Center has increased its capacity limits to 100% for all upcoming events, read the full article for more details at IBEX 365.



For visitor registration, click www.ibexshow.com/register.

Exhibiting companies should visit their Exhibitor Dashboard for booth staff registration. For rates and contact information about available booth space, visit www.ibexshow.com/exhibit-at-ibex.

Hotel bookings are available in the IBEX housing block, which includes several new downtown hotels, www.ibexshow.com/hotel-info.

For more information on IBEX 2021, exhibiting companies, interactive exhibit hall floor plans, and more, please visit www.ibexshow.com.