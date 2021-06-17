Suzuki partners with Forest River for Nepallo line

Suzuki Marine USA, LLC has announced an exclusive business partnership with pontoon manufacturer Forest River. Through this partnership, Forest River’s new line of Nepallo Pontoon boats will be paired exclusively with Suzuki 4-stroke outboard motors, providing boaters, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts with state-of-the-art, reliable power for all their family adventures.

Suzuki-powered Nepallo Pontoons will be available and exclusively sold at select Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors locations. The Nepallo pontoon boat line will include a range of feature-packed models from 18 to 24 feet, each built with the quality, attention to detail, and thoughtful features outdoor enthusiasts have come to expect from Forest River products. Initial model offerings will include the DF40A to the DF140A.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Forest River and Camping World, together we are going to accomplish great things,” said George “Gus” Blakely, Executive Vice President for Suzuki Marine. “At a time when U.S. participation in boating and outdoor recreation continues to grow, we will be providing a top-quality, feature-packed alternative to pontoon boat packages offered through other national outdoor retailers.”

Blakely further added that Suzuki’s recent success working with Forest River — including record setting sales growth — helped set the stage for this new collaboration between Suzuki Marine, Forest River, and Camping World.