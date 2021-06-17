MarineMax dedicates Habitat for Humanity home to local family

For the fourth year in a row, MarineMax partners with Habitat for Humanity to present a deserving family with the keys to their new home in Pinellas Park, Florida.

"MarineMax is proud to partner for the fourth time with Habitat for Humanity," said MarineMax Director of Marketing, Abbey Heimensen. "Not only do we get the chance to change a family's life for the better, but our team comes together and builds our camaraderie while doing something for the great good of our community. Congratulations to the Pedigo family, Amanda, and her children. May they always have a sense of home!"

On the morning of June 15, 2021, Amanda Pedigo and her two daughters, Arianna (11) and Janae (7), arrived at their new home. A crowd gathered to help them celebrate. As an added surprise, Warrick Dunn Charities, Aaron's, and Cigna chipped in to fully furnish and stock the home with food and essential items.

As a domestic violence survivor, Amanda's life was difficult for a while, but she now works hard to give her children a great future. She comments, "I have always had big dreams, and I have conquered those dreams one by one. However, my biggest dream was buying my own home, and I never knew that I would be doing it by myself. I am so proud of myself. I have come a long way from experiencing homelessness and overall life struggles. This experience has made me a strong woman. My kids and I always focus on our dreams, and I hope I am living proof for them."

The Pedigo family home is number 685 in the community, built by Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco. The organization helps low-income families purchase a house with a zero-interest mortgage to build generational wealth and equity in the family, breaking the cycle of poverty. Recipients participate in educational seminars to set them up for success and work alongside sponsors to accrue 350 to 450 "sweat equity hours." A decent home offers the strength, stability, and independence that families need to thrive. Habitat for Humanity houses are accessible in all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 other countries through donations and volunteer efforts. MarineMax said it looks forward to continuing its long-standing relationship with Habitat for Humanity for many years to come.