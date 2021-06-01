Legislators reintroduce Recreation Not Red Tape Act

Outdoor Recreation Roundtable recently threw its support behind Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Representative Blake Moore’s (R-UT) reintroduced Recreation Not Red Tape Act to lower obstacles for people to recreate in, improve and prioritize the outdoors.

“Outdoor recreation is a major force in the nation’s economy, contributing $788 billion in economic output and supporting 5.2 million jobs. As our industry grows in popularity and economic impact, federal agencies need updated tools to provide sustainable and improved access to, and infrastructure on, America’s public lands and waters,” said Jessica Turner, executive director of Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. “The Recreation Not Red Tape Act offers sensible, 21st century proposals for identifying and appropriately managing our unparalleled outdoor recreation assets now and into the future.”

The bill tackles cumbersome permitting and other processes for outdoor guides, as well as trail and forest maintenance while encouraging the federal land and water management agencies to prioritize outdoor recreation and access. Lowering barriers, improving management and streamlining access will help outdoor recreation contribute even more to economic recovery, jobs, and healthy people and communities.

“At a time when millions of Americans are seeking the health and wellness benefits provided by activities like boating and fishing, we must seize every opportunity to reasonably and responsibly expand access to outdoor recreation, which is exactly what the Recreation Not Red Tape Act (RNR) will accomplish,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association. “As we head into peak outdoor recreation season, there is no better time for Congress to swiftly pass this measure and deliver the significant economic contributions generated by these activities to the communities that need them the most.”