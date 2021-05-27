Yamaha WaterCraft joins Rightwaters initiative

Yamaha WaterCraft Group today joined forces with Yamaha Marine’s Rightwaters initiative to extend the program’s focus on marine stewardship, product responsibility, and manufacturing advancements across Yamaha’s WaveRunner and boat product lines.

Yamaha Rightwaters is a leading national marine sustainability program, focusing efforts toward sustainability from factory floors to the great outdoors. Pursuit of these initiatives includes protecting the environment, improving water quality, increasing energy conservation and recycling, as well as promoting product education.

"For years now, we have quietly worked behind the scenes to promote habitat conservation, increase energy savings and recycling at our manufacturing facilities, and to promote product education so that everyone can enjoy our public waterways," said Bryan Seti, Yamaha WaterCraft general manager. "Now, together with our colleagues across the Yamaha Marine Business Unit, we are formalizing our efforts under the Yamaha Rightwaters umbrella to better collaborate with key stakeholders on the local, state, and federal level."

Marine Stewardship

An important issue for Yamaha WaterCraft is habitat conservation that includes invasive species mitigation. Yamaha is also working at the state and federal level, advocating on behalf of boaters for equal access to public waters.

Product Responsibility

Yamaha WaterCraft is at the forefront of promoting product education and responsibility, ensuring that new and existing Yamaha WaveRunner and Boat owners use their products responsibly on the water, which is paramount to the future of recreational boating.

Manufacturing Advancements

Yamaha WaveRunners are manufactured in Newnan, GA and Yamaha Boats are manufactured in Vonore, TN. These state-of-the-art facilities are part of Yamaha Motor Group's Global ISO14001 Environmental Management Certification and support Yamaha Motor Corporations’ 2050 Environmental Goals and Action themes.

"Yamaha is the #1 marine brand on the water today," said Seti. "We will lead the industry on these important fronts, and we can accomplish big things to make recreational boating even more enjoyable by working in concert with our employees, dealers, and industry partners."