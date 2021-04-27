West Marine launches Safe Boating Month

West Marine is partnering with America’s Boating Club and National Safe Boating Council and other recognized boating safety organizations during the month of May to provide safety and educational resources for the 2021 boating season. The partnership culminates at the end of the month with the start of National Safe Boating Week on May 22.

Over the course of the past few years, boating has become one of the fastest growing outdoor sports. For many, boating is an opportunity to enjoy the calm of the water, connect with friends and family and test a sense for adventure and mastery. With the rise in activity, West Marine is dedicated to promoting safe boating through educational resources, safety products and partnerships within the boating community.

“We are proud to be an industry leader outfitting, educating and inspiring boaters to enjoy the sport safely,” said Ken Seipel, CEO of West Marine. “West Marine is a long-time supplier and outfitter of safety gear and we are now proud to extend our resources with our partners America’s Boating Club, National Safe Boating Council and BoatUS both in-store and online throughout the entire month of May. We are pleased and honored to partner with the best boating safety organizations in the industry to provide as many resources and tools as possible to our customers.”

West Marine will offer several resources in stores throughout the month, including:

· Free safety checklists for customers as well as information for local vendors to do a free safety check on a vessel.

· Life jacket fitting by trained associates, which will be available in all stores

· Discounted towing during National Safe Boating Week via BoatUS.

“The National Safe Boating Council is excited to partner with West Marine to help further educational and safety efforts for boaters everywhere,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the NSBC. “Knowing how to boat responsibly and have a properly fitted life jacket are two essential practices."