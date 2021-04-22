MarineMax reports record Q2 for FY 2021

MarineMax, Inc. announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Revenue increased 70%, or over $214 million, to $523.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $308.5 million in the comparable period last year. Same-store sales grew over 45% on top of a 1% increase in the comparable quarter last year. The growth was driven by an increase in comparable new units sold driven by the strong demand for boating. The Company’s significant geographic and product diversification and the effective utilization of its digital platform have driven growth over the past several years. These factors, along with increased industry demand, resulted in net income and earnings per diluted share rising more than sevenfold to $38.9 million and $1.69, respectively. This compares to net income of $5.1 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.23 in the comparable period last year. The Company generated positive same-store sales growth during the March 2020 quarter, despite the impact of COVID-19.

For the six-months ended March 31, 2021, revenue grew over 52% to $934.6 million compared with $612.6 million for the same period last year. Same-store sales increased approximately 33% in the first half of fiscal year 2021 on top of 12% growth during the same period last year. Net income and earnings per diluted share increased more than fourfold for the six months ended March 31, 2021 to $62.5 million, and $2.73 per diluted share, respectively. This compares to net income of $14.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

“We delivered record sales and earnings growth in the quarter, driven by a robust 45% same-store sales increase and strong gross margins. We continue to gain market share as we capitalize on the foundational shift of new customers embracing the boating lifestyle and many of our existing customers upgrading to larger and newer boats," W. Brett McGill, chief executive officer and president said. "Additionally, our multiple product and service offerings enhance our customers boating needs while also driving growth. We extended our long track record of producing meaningful same-store sales growth while also executing on our balanced growth strategy. I am extremely proud of our team for successfully navigating through the pandemic and capitalizing on the ongoing changes in consumer behavior, while driving significant leverage in our operating model.”

“As we enter our most active season, our large on-order backlog provides us with additional confidence for the balance of fiscal 2021, into fiscal 2022 and beyond. With a balanced strategic plan, a committed team, premium brands, exceptional customer service, an enthusiastic customer base, a global market presence and the ongoing benefits from investment in technology, MarineMax is well-positioned to drive growth as the world’s preferred boating and yacht retailer,” McGill added.

